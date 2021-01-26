NBA Rumors: League, NBPA Eyeing Possible All-Star Game In March

Will there be an NBA All-Star Game in 2021 after all?

Well, the answer to that isn’t exactly clear. But the league and Players’ Association reportedly are considering it.

The two sides are weighing a scaled-down event for March 7, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Atlanta appears to be the leading candidate to host the potential event.

State Farm Arena and Atlanta-based HBCU campus gyms reportedly are being considered as possible venues. NBPA president and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul supports the idea

This season’s All-Star game originally was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis in February. But the COVID-19 pandemic upended those plans.

The NBA’s mid-season break is scheduled for March 5-10.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images