New Jets Head Coach Has Funny Advice For Defending Patrick Mahomes

Robert Saleh understands full well the stiff challenge that awaits the Buccaneers defense.

Saleh served as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator before becoming head coach of the New York Jets. The 49ers did a solid job defending Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV, limiting the all-world quarterback to 286 passing yards and picking him off twice. Still, the Chiefs managed to put up 31 points and secure the Lombardi Trophy.

Tampa Bay likely will need to put forth its best defensive effort of the season in order to keep Mahomes at bay Feb. 7. The unit could put itself in position to do so by heeding advice from Saleh, who included a humorous nugget in his blueprint for defending Mahomes.

“You’ve got to be relentless,” Saleh said on “PFT Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports. “You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility. But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility, his arm strength is ridiculous.

“You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t.”

Mahomes himself got a kick out of the “old man jog” quip.

Of course, Kansas City’s defense will need to show up at Raymond James Stadium as well. Tom Brady and Co. have put up 30-plus points in each of Tampa Bay’s last six games heading into Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images