Liverpool Vs. West Ham: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool ended West Ham’s four-game Premier League winning streak Sunday with a 3-1 victory at London Stadium.

Mohamed Salah hit the 20 mark off one impressive cross from Divock Origi in the 57th minute. This is the fourth season in a row he’s accomplished this feat.

Salah made it 2-0 Liverpool just 11 minutes later with his second tally of the contest.

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓, 𝐖𝐎𝐖! 🔥



An 𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 breakaway goal, finished in incredible style by @MoSalah 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/FVIk8o9ozF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum brought the Reds’ advantage up to three in the 84th minute off yet another incredible passing move, this time from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Roberto Firmino, who then fed it to Wijnaldum in the box.

Craig Dawson trimmed Liverpool’s lead to two with a goal in the 87th minute, but the Reds still pulled out the win.

Liverpool now is third in the Premier League table.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424228-west-ham-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>