Liverpool Vs. West Ham: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool ended West Ham’s four-game Premier League winning streak Sunday with a 3-1 victory at London Stadium.
Mohamed Salah hit the 20 mark off one impressive cross from Divock Origi in the 57th minute. This is the fourth season in a row he’s accomplished this feat.
Salah made it 2-0 Liverpool just 11 minutes later with his second tally of the contest.
Georginio Wijnaldum brought the Reds’ advantage up to three in the 84th minute off yet another incredible passing move, this time from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Roberto Firmino, who then fed it to Wijnaldum in the box.
Craig Dawson trimmed Liverpool’s lead to two with a goal in the 87th minute, but the Reds still pulled out the win.
Liverpool now is third in the Premier League table.