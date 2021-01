Payton Pritchard quickly is becoming a fan-favorite, and only further cemented himself into Celtics fans’ hearts Wednesday night.

Boston’s rookie guard hit the game-winning put-back layup — seemingly out of nowhere — with 0.02 seconds left in the C’s 107-105 win over the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

But Pritchard’s reaction, which was nothing short of pure joy, may have been better than the actual shot.

Check it out, via Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow:

Payton Pritchard's reaction to his game-winner is everything I needed today. pic.twitter.com/TlVwy0BvAM — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 7, 2021

Take it all in, kid.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images