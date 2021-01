Payton Pritchard quickly is becoming a fan-favorite in Boston, and that trend continued Wednesday night.

The Celtics guard buried the game-winning bucket out of nowhere to give Boston the last-second 107-105 win over the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

After the game, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of Pritchard on his story that perfectly captured the mood of C’s fans after the exciting victory.

Check it out below, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham:

Tristan Thompson comes through with tonight’s IG video of Payton Pritchard lol pic.twitter.com/ILwoWvp9WY — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 7, 2021

Mood, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images