QBs Tom Brady, Taylor Heinicke May Have More In Common Than You’d Think

Entering the Wild Card round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team on Sunday, the two squads seemed to be polar opposites when it came to their quarterback situation.

Lining up behind center for Tampa Bay was six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, correctly regarded by many as the greatest quarterback of all time.

And then there is Taylor Heinicke, who was signed to Washington’s practice squad in December before being used as their emergency starting quarterback with Alex Smith inactive.

Well, the unlikely hero shocked the sports world, as Heinicke kept the WFT in the game and even had a decent chance to win it on their final drive of the game.

Ultimately, the Buccaneers pulled out a 31-23 win, but Heinicke became the darling of NFL Twitter, outshining even Brady’s performance.

Heinicke and Brady briefly were teammates, kind of, as the former previously played on the New England Patriots practice squad in 2017. But beyond that, the duo have even more in common.

Per NFL Research, there are only two players in the Super Bowl era to rack up more than 250 pass yards with a rushing touchdown in their first career playoff start who were selected in the sixth round or later.

Turns out, those two players are Brady and Heinicke.

2 players who were 6th round picks or later (including UDFA) had 250+ pass yards and a rush TD in their first career playoff start in the Super Bowl era



Tom Brady in the 2001 Divisional Round vs OAK



Taylor Heinicke (vs Tom Brady) in the 2020 Wild Card round — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2021

How about that.

