Ravens Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild Card Game Online, On TV

Are you ready for some more playoff football?

The Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. The AFC South champion Titans enter the Wild Card clash as the No. 4 seed in the conference while Baltimore put together an identical 11-5 record to earn the No. 5 seed.

The matchup features two of the best rushing attacks in the league, though Baltimore benefits from much better defensive play.

Here’s how to watch Baltimore-Tennessee online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Online: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images