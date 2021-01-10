Todd McShay Projects Jets’ Approach For No. 2 Overall Draft Pick

We know there soon will be a new head coach of the New York Jets.

There might not be a changing of the guard under center in the Meadowlands, however.

After posting a 2-14 record in the 2020 NFL season, the Jets are saddled with the No. 2 overall pick in next spring’s draft. Shortly after New York secured the coveted selection, a report surfaced indicating the franchise would make one of two trades: ship out Sam Darnold or deal its top pick in the 2021 draft.

According to NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, who goes way back with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, New York is more likely to hang on to its current starting quarterback.

“I know Joe Douglas. I obviously played with him in college. We have a good relationship,” McShay told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I know he grew up in the Ozzie Newsome organization with the Ravens. If it’s not going to be Trevor Lawrence, it’s going to be move down, if possible. If not, let’s protect [Darnold] and get guys around the player we think can be our franchise.

“I know they like Sam. I think they would view Trevor as a potential upgrade, but I think they view Sam as good enough to build around. That’s what they have to do. … They can build an entire organization in the next two years of the draft (with four first-round picks), and I think that’s exactly what Joe Douglas is going to do.”

It would be easy to understand if the Jets are keen on moving forward with Darnold. He’s only 23 years old and hasn’t really been set up to succeed in New York. If the Jets surround Darnold with the right head coach and an improved supporting cast, there’s no reason to believe he can’t be an effective starting quarterback.

That said, New York very well could change course from its reported plan. Perhaps a stellar performance from Justin Fields in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will alter the franchise’s line of thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images