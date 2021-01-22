Rob Gronkowski’s Reaction To Boston Reporter Being On Bucs’ Conference Is So Pure

Rob Gronkowski received a pleasant surprise Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end sat down for a typical media availability after practice, evaluating his season and such, but was thrown for a bit of a loop when he heard a familiar voice on the Zoom call.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine posted a video of the press conference at the point when the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian got her turn to ask a question. And watching his face light up as he recognized her Boston accent was so pure.

“Where are you, Boston? This is crazy. You’re zooming in our press conference,” Gronkowski said, astonished that the Patriots beat columnist was popping up on a Buccaneers call. “This is nuts!”

Watch the full wholesome interaction below. You can gradually see all the light bulbs start to turn on and it’s hilarious.

Rob Gronkowski’s reaction to @kguregian being on his Zoom conference today was so pure… pic.twitter.com/XlphrGDmnA — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 21, 2021

There’s probably no one else in the media that could elicit that reaction from Gronkowski, but we love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images