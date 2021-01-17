Why Patriots Fans Should Recognize This Rams Two-Point Play Vs. Packers

A bit of trickeration helped the Los Angeles Rams narrow their deficit in Saturday’s divisional-round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

After a Cam Akers touchdown cut Green Bay’s lead to nine late in the third quarter, Rams coach Sean McVay dialed up a good ol’ hook-and-lateral on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Quarterback Jared Goff fired a screen pass to receiver Van Jefferson, who then flipped the ball to an uncovered Akers. Akers waltzed into the end zone, pulling LA to within seven.

New England Patriots fans watching at home likely recognized that play design. The Miami Dolphins ran a nearly identical play against New England in Week 15.