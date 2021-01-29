Trevor Bauer Rumors: Details Of Mets’ Offer To Star Pitcher

It might not exactly be Gerrit Cole money, but the New York Mets could be willing to pony up a bunch of cash for Trevor Bauer.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is without question the top remaining free agent across Major League Baseball, and he’s been arguably the top prize of this offseason from wire to wire.

A few teams have emerged (and then disappeared) from the Bauer sweepstakes, but one of the most consistent suitors has been the Mets.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday there have been murmurs about the Mets’ offer to Bauer.

According to Heyman, New York is believed to have offered a three- or four-year contract with opt-outs and less than the $36 million average annual value Cole received from the New York Yankees last offseason.