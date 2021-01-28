MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr. Still Getting Interest From Mets

Jackie Bradley Jr. remains unsigned months into free agency.

But make no mistake: It’s not due to a lack of interest.

Arguably the best center fielder available this offseason after George Springer, Bradley has been linked to a number of teams. The New York Mets were said to be interested, and the only organization he’s ever played for, the Boston Red Sox, have not closed the door on re-signing him.

And once Springer went to the Toronto Blue Jays, Bradley’s market heated up even more.

But as it relates to the Mets, they reportedly remain in discussion with the 30-year-old.