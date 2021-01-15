NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Fined $50K, Will Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Magic

The Kyrie Irving saga continued Friday night.
The Nets star has been in the headlines of late, missing Brooklyn’s last five games while being seen on video maskless at a family gathering. Irving reportedly has sat out due to the U.S. Capitol riots from Jan. 6 and has been away from the team due to personal reasons.
Reports also have suggested Irving would be willing to sit out the rest of the season and is “furious” with the Nets’ current situation.
Well, the six-time All-Star was on track to return Saturday when Brooklyn takes on the Orlando Magic. But according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Irving will be out to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
As for that maskless video? He reportedly was fined a hefty amount.
When Irving does return to the court, he’ll be alongside new teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Nets from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal.