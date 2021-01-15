NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Fined $50K, Will Miss Saturday’s Game Vs. Magic

The Kyrie Irving saga continued Friday night.

The Nets star has been in the headlines of late, missing Brooklyn’s last five games while being seen on video maskless at a family gathering. Irving reportedly has sat out due to the U.S. Capitol riots from Jan. 6 and has been away from the team due to personal reasons.

Reports also have suggested Irving would be willing to sit out the rest of the season and is “furious” with the Nets’ current situation.

Well, the six-time All-Star was on track to return Saturday when Brooklyn takes on the Orlando Magic. But according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Irving will be out to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Sources: Kyrie Irving will be out due to health and safety protocols for Saturday’s game against Orlando.



While Irving has expressed a desire to return, sources say, the extensive time away from the court requires a period of ramping up basketball activities. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

As for that maskless video? He reportedly was fined a hefty amount.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating health and safety protocols when he attended a private indoor party last weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2021

When Irving does return to the court, he’ll be alongside new teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Nets from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images