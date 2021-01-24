Twitter Was Blown Away By Packers’ Crunch-Time Field Goal Decision

The Green Bay Packers made a questionable decision Sunday, and it was among the many factors in why they lost the NFC Championship Game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to send out the field goal unit for a 26-yarder despite Green Bay trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 with 2:09 left. The Packers were facing a fourth-and-goal from Tampa Bay’s 8-yard line.

While the field goal attempt was successful, it merely cut the Packers’ deficit to 31-26 and gave the Buccaneers the ball back. Tom Brady and the offense did the rest, securing a pair of first downs and running out the clock.

The Buccaneers claimed a 31-26 victory and thus advance to the Super Bowl.

