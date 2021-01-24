Buccaneers Will Be First Team To Play Super Bowl At Home In NFL History

Tom Brady and Co. are off to the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LV with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. And the team will make history before the first snap.

The Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl game on their home turf.

Brady seemed pretty pleased about this after the game.

🗣 "We going HOMMEE‼️"@TomBrady is hyped to be on the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium pic.twitter.com/eoMtCjrQJ7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 24, 2021

This will be the fifth time the big game will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl LV is slated for Sunday, Feb. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images