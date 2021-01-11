Why Bruins Plan To Separate Tuukka Rask, Jaroslav Halak When Possible

Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak have developed a strong bond in their two seasons sharing the Boston Bruins’ goaltending duties.

Why, then, are the B’s keeping the netminders apart, whenever possible, while preparing for the upcoming NHL campaign?

Because you never can be too safe.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy explained Monday during a video conference with reporters that the team is trying to separate Rask and Halak in certain situations — team meetings, bus rides, etc. — to avoid a potential scenario in which both goalies are unavailable due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

“We probably have to put Tuukka in one group, if we’re doing a team video (session), because we’ve got to limit it to about 10 bodies — Tuukka with one, with maybe three or four defensemen and maybe six forwards. And then do another one with the opposite of that,” Cassidy said. “As opposed to bringing both goalies in at the same time, which is much easier to discuss — maybe when goalies handle the puck and communicating with their D — to have them all in the same room at the same time. So you’re doing a lot of the same meetings twice, basically, with groups that are a bit out of position that way. And I think that’s one of the better ways to avoid a little bit of risk.

“We saw it with, I’ll use the Denver Broncos quarterback room, for example. So sometimes, we have to look at that and say, ‘Hey, keep these guys apart.’ Again, someone from the group could test positive. It’s just a simple matter of contact tracing. If they’re in the same video room for X amount of time, they might say, ‘Well, those guys are out.’ So it’s all a little bit of speculation. But it could happen.”

In other words, the last thing the Bruins want is for one goalie to test positive for COVID-19 and for the other goalie to then be sidelined because he either contracts the coronavirus, as well, or must quarantine as part of the league’s contact tracing.

Boston is in the enviable position of having two legitimate, starting-caliber goalies, yet that advantage goes out the window if both are forced to the sideline because of a COVID-19 outbreak or some other pandemic-related development.

Cassidy pointed to the Broncos’ quarterback room as an example. While not totally apples to apples, obviously, the NFL debacle still can serve as a cautionary tale. Denver faced the New Orleans Saints back in November without a starting quarterback after four QBs were ruled out because of coronavirus concerns. The Saints rolled 31-3.

“It’s tough enough when you lose one (goalie) in-season. Imagine losing two of them at the same time,” Cassidy said. “I mean, that would be tough for any team. So we’ve got to try to make sure that position is planned accordingly as much as realistic.”

There inevitably will be times when Rask and Halak cross paths, perhaps even within 6 feet of each other, but the Bruins clearly are trying to limit those occurrences as much as possible.

The COVID-19 protocols aren’t something to be taken lightly, and the Bruins are going the extra mile to keep their players healthy this season.

