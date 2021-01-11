Bruins Officially Announce Outdoor Game Vs. Flyers At Lake Tahoe

The Boston Bruins are going back outdoors.

The B’s on Monday announced they will take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21. The game will air on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

“The rink for NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will be located on the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the annual site of the American Century Championship since 1991 and host of the 1985 U.S. Senior Open and 1980 U.S. Amateur Public Links,” a statement from the Bruins said. “Set along the scenic Lake Tahoe shoreline, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a 235-acre, LEED-certified luxe mountain haven overlooking the iconic Sierra Range.”

This will be an outdoor rematch of the 2010 Winter Classic when Boston beat Philadelphia in thrilling fashion in overtime.

The Bruins and Flyers will wear the reverse retro jerseys for the game.

