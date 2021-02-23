Angels’ Albert Pujols Weighing Retirement After 2021 MLB Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Twenty-one could be the magic number for Albert Pujols.

The Los Angeles Angels star’s wife, Deidre, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her husband will retire from Major League Baseball following the 2021 season.

If true, Pujols would call it a career after 21 seasons.

“Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports! I’m talking about my husband @albertpujols who since the time he was a child would eat, sleep, and breath this sport. I have had the privilege to walk out 23 years of this baseball journey and it is with such a full heart that I speak a blessing over him as he finishes this good race!”

Pujols initially commented on the post with heart emojis, seemingly confirming his wife’s announcement.

But according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, Pujols said Monday he still isn’t entirely sure when he’ll retire.

Instead, he plans to make a decision at the end of the season.

Deidre later altered her Instagram post to feature the phrase “based on his contract” in reference to the upcoming season.

Pujols has had himself a pretty illustrious career. He has received 10 All-Star nods, six Silver Slugger Awards, three National League MVP Awards and two World Series titles.

Pujols is third all-time in RBIs (2,100) and fifth in home runs (662). He needs 34 dingers this season to tie Alex Rodriguez for fourth place, or 35 to pass him.

Thumbnail photo via Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images