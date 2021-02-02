After playing at Golden State, the C’s will play the Kings in Sacramento, Clippers in Los Angeles, Suns in Phoenix and Jazz in Salt Lake City. That’s an extremely tough stretch against the Nos. 1, 2 and 6 seeds in the Western Conference.

Boston will also be without Marcus Smart, one of its best defenders, for at least two weeks. That could really sting against those three aforementioned offenses.

“They’ll definitely be dogs against the Clippers, Suns and Jazz,” Sherman said.

Being an underdog doesn’t mean the C’s can’t compete or even win any of those games. Bookmakers are taking a stance behind their numbers and essentially saying it’s a “prove it” trip for a young basketball team on the the road. Think of it that way.

Rising stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been better than advertised this year as they continue to cement themselves as faces of the franchise. They can’t do it alone, though. Boston’s secondary scoring will be crucial against the good teams and a guy like NBA All-Star Kemba Walker has to play a whole lot better than he has since returning from a knee injury.

“He’s not living up to the cost of the contract so far,” Sherman said of Walker. “With Tatum and Brown taking on larger roles, they need more rim protection and size to help guard the other team’s bigs. Walker doesn’t really fill that role.”

Walker can still be valuable if he’s making shots, but that has certainly been an area of concern. Kemba is shooting only 37 percent from the floor and an underwhelming 29 percent from three. Those numbers need to improve if the C’s plan on making a run.

Maybe the C’s should make a push for JJ Redick after all?

“The Celtics are our fourth-highest rated team in the East right now,” Sherman said. “We’ve got Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Boston in that order at this point in time.”

The Celtics will face the Warriors on Tuesday with tip set for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images