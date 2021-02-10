Brad Stevens Provides Updates On, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown returns to the lineup for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

He missed the last two games with left knee soreness, as the team didn’t want to risk overdoing things with their star wing amid his career season.

According to Brad Stevens, Brown won’t face any minutes restriction in the final matchup of the five-game road trip.

“Jaylen is good to go tonight, should be full strength,” Stevens revealed in his pregame media availability. “(He) didn’t miss obviously much time. Like I said, was feeling better Sunday so was trending toward playing today.”

That leaves two players on Boston’s injury report.

Romeo Langford has been out all year after getting wrist surgery in September, and Smart was anticipated to sit out two-to-three weeks after a Grade 1 calf strain suffered in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 30.

Stevens had no real update on either player.

“No timeline update on Marcus, I don’t expect him back, you know, anytime in the near, near future with regard to our upcoming games,” Stevens said. “And then I don’t have any update on Romeo.”

The Celtics have not been at full strength all season. We’ll see how it impacts them as they tip off against the Jazz at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images