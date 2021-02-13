NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown was not happy in the slightest during the fourth quarter when he got hit hard in the face going up for a shot.

There was some confusion on the play in question with just under eight minutes left in the game, as an official timeout was called to deal with the Boston Celtics wing’s nosebleed, while many believed the play was being reviewed to see if it was a flagrant foul.

He played portions of the final quarter with his nose blocked to absorb the blood, and his frustration carried into his postgame media availability after Brown was asked about the incident.

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood." pic.twitter.com/ijIrQY3mnH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 13, 2021

“I don’t know how many times I hit the floor today, but I felt like I might as well have brought a mop to mop the floor, man,” Brown said in his postgame Zoom.

“Detroit was a physical team but I think at this point it’s just getting ridiculous. I don’t really understand that. I don’t want to comment too much on it cause I’m not getting fined but I thought I got hit in the face a lot. Pretty hard, too.”

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images