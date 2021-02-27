Red Sox Acquire Pitcher From Cubs To Complete Josh Osich Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

A trade the Red Sox made this summer with the Cubs is complete.

Boston has acquired Zach Bryant, a minor-league right-handed pitcher, as the player to be named later after it moved lefty reliever Josh Osich back in August.

The 22-year-old was taken in the 15th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft and recorded a 1.27 ERA in his first year of professional baseball within the Cubs organization.

In 12 relief appearances between Rookie-level Arizona League Cubs and Short-A Eugene, Bryant gave up three earned runs and no homers in 21.1 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts.

He’ll join the Red Sox down in Ft. Myers, Fla. for spring training. The team begins its exhibition schedule on Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Minnesota Twins.

