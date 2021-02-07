Tom Brady Shares Hype Video Ahead Of Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is ready for the final battle of the 2020 NFL season.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night. As is gameday tradition for TB12, he took to his social media channels to share a hype video. The future Hall of Famer’s self-narrated video surely will fire up the Bucs and their fans.

“In this journey, there is no final destination. There is only the next one,” Brady says in the clip. “In the pursuit of perfection, the only thing that counts is the journey itself, the pursuit itself and those who give their lives to it. This moment, and the focus required to seize it. This fight and the commitment required to face it. Because there’s no such thing as perfect, there’s only the relentless pursuit of perfection. That is our cause, that is what makes us a team and that is why we’re still here. So, once more into the fray to live and die on this day.”

A victory over Patrick Mahomes and Co. would give Brady his seventh Super Bowl championship, which would be more title triumphs than any player or franchise in NFL history.