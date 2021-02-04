NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, the men’s hockey teams of Boston University and Boston College will lock horns.

No. 15 BU will face off with No. 1 BC on Friday night in their first Men’s Hockey East showdown of the season. NESN will air the “Battle of Comm Ave.,” which will headline our slate of this weekend’s college-sports games.

Women’s Hockey East will be in the spotlight Saturday, as Holy Cross takes on No. 4 Northeastern and New Hampshire visits No. 10 Providence.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

ACC men’s basketball will tip off NESN networks’ weekend hardwood action Saturday, as No. 16 Virginia Tech will travel to Miami. An ACC women’s basketball doubleheader will feature Sunday, with Wake Forest facing Georgia Tech, followed by Syracuse taking on Pittsburgh.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (NESN)

Friday, Feb. 5

Noon — CAA women’s volleyball: UConn at Northeastern (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Merrimack at Boston University (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 15 Boston University at No. 1 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 6

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: No. 16 Virginia Tech at Miami (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Holy Cross at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m.: Hockey East Women: New Hampshire at No. 10 Providence (NESN)



Sunday, Feb. 7

Noon — ACC women’s basketball: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (NESN+)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (NESN+)

2 p.m. – A-10 women’s basketball: George Mason at UMass (NESN+)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN