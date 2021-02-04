Ford Final Five Facts: David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Rallies Bruins Past Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak notched a hat trick, and Patrice Bergeron scored in overtime, as the Boston Bruins rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Feb 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets past Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports