Cam Newton Reveals Personal Offseason Goal After Shaky 2020 With Patriots

Cam Newton plans on switching things up a little bit this offseason.

The veteran quarterback is set to hit free agency after a bumpy 2020 season with the New England Patriots. Though he was a sound ball-carrier for the Pats, his throwing ability was disappointing and seriously impacted New England’s offense.

In an Instagram story Thursday, Newton revealed that one of his goals this offseason is to shed 20 pounds.

Perhaps Newton is doing this with pliability in mind, something that conceivably could help with his throwing ability.

The 31-year-old is absolutely ripped, which you can tell from his Instagram. Maybe going a bit leaner will help his game.

Newton is listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds on the Patriots’ website.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images