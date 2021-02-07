Celtics’ Brad Stevens Proudly Rooting For Tom Brady In Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

He might play for a new team, but Tom Brady still has plenty of supporters up north.

Brad Stevens is one of them.

The Boston Celtics head coach is less than a year older than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. So, Stevens is pretty impressed with what Brady still is able to accomplish physically at their approximate age.

That’s just one reason he’ll be cheering him on during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

“It’s amazing,” Stevens told NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine on Tuesday’s broadcast ahead of the C’s game against the Phoenix Suns. “I can’t imagine playing anything — well, first of all, I can’t imagine playing at that level anyways — but the way that he’s done it, the way that he’s continued to play to his strengths to utilize everything around the belief in the room. His impact is remarkable. I’ll be rooting for him later today.”

This will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, by the way.

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images