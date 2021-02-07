Super Bowl LV Weather: Here’s Latest Tampa-Area Forecast

NESN Logo Sign In

Good news, football fans: The weather in Tampa should be just fine for Super Bowl LV.

Early last week, multiple forecasts indicated the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could play in soggy conditions at Raymond James Stadium. But, while Sunday morning saw some nasty weather in Tampa, rain should move out of the area in time for kickoff.

From AccuWeather:

Unfortunately for fans at Raymond James Stadium, thunderstorms producing gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes swept through the area on Sunday morning.

Luckily, the rain is forecast to clear out by Sunday afternoon leaving dry conditions for the Super Bowl.

While pre-game activities will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any outdoor festivities that are still scheduled to take place may be moved or canceled due to the wet weather.

Tom Brady goes for his seventh Super Bowl ring and Patrick Mahomes pursues his second, after winning last year. https://t.co/lLmWUDJC7v — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2021

Fingers crossed, right? If you’ve ever been to Florida, you know storms can pop up with little-to-no notice.

As of late Sunday morning, though, there was a near-zero percent chance of rain forecast for the Tampa area. Temperatures should be in the low 60s for much of the game under mostly cloudy skies.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images