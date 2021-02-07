NFL Rumors: Teams Have Inquired About Russell Wilson Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Multiple NFL teams looking to make an upgrade center reportedly have aimed high.

Very, very high.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday reported the Seahawks have fielded calls from teams looking into the possibility of acquiring Russell Wilson. Rapoport noted Seattle, unsurprisingly, isn’t considering the idea of dealing its superstar signal-caller.

“Listen to how crazy the quarterback carousel has driven everyone: I’m told a couple of teams have actually reached out to the Seattle Seahawks about potentially trading for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “No interest, of course, but that, guys, really shows you teams just want to take their shot at quarterback.”

On the topic of “taking your shot,” the Detroit Lions reportedly requested 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald amid trade talks with the Los Angeles Rams. We imagine that conversation and the Seahawks’ calls with teams asking about Wilson shared a similar level of brevity.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images