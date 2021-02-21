Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows 24-Point Lead, Loses To Pelicans In OT

That was a tough one.
The Boston Celtics blew a 24-point lead in the second half of their 120-115 overtime loss to New Orleans Pelicans Sunday afternoon at Smoothie King Center.
Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 33 points, while Jayson Tatum had 32. Brown provided the C’s with a solid 25 points and nine rebounds.
Zion Williamson bounced back from a dismal first half and finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball (16 points) and Josh Hart (17 points) also played a key role in the Pelicans’ win.
The Celtics fell to 15-15 while the Pelicans moved to 13-17.
Here’s how it all went down.
STARTING FIVE
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Jaylen Brown
SF: Jayson Tatum
PF: Tristan Thompson
C: Daniel Theis
QUICK BOUNCE BACK
Things looked pretty grim early in this one, but the C’s managed to turn things around quickly.
Boston’s defense was shaky to start, allowing New Orleans to open the game with an 11-2 run led by Lonzo Ball.
But the C’s found its groove as the quarter progressed, even taking the lead on a Semi Ojeleye triple with 3:51 left in the first. Brown gave the team a much-needed boost with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Boston extended its lead to five at one point, though New Orleans tied things back up with 49.1 seconds on the clock.
Still, the C’s managed to take a 30-28 lead into the second courtesy of a last-second Nesmith put-back.
BALANCED BALL
Boston’s dominance didn’t fade in the second.
The C’s built a double-figure lead just 2 1/2 minutes in. Their defense looked much better than it did to start the game, which allowed Boston to maintain this lead throughout the quarter.
Tatum (17 points five rebounds, one steal) was the one to step up this time.
Aaron Nesmith (seven points, two rebounds, two steals) and Robert Williams (four points, five rebounds) also provided support on both ends of the court.
Perhaps Boston’s biggest accomplishment in the first half was keeping Williamson quiet. The 20-year-old put up just four points and had three of the Pelicans’ 10 first-half turnovers.
Ball and Ingram bolstered New Orleans’ offense with 13 points apiece, while Willy Hernangomez collected an impressive 12 rebounds.
The Celtics entered halftime up 63-47.
NOTHING NEW
Not much changed in the third (or the second half, for that matter).
Boston’s lead hovered around 20 points for much of the quarter thanks to some seamless play on both ends of the court. At one point, the Celtics’ lead sat at 24.
Williams and Brown connected multiple times in Sunday’s contest, but this lob might be the best of them all.
New Orleans did go on a 7-0 run in the latter half of the third, but Nesmith put a stop to it with an And-1.
Boston regained control and took a 87-74 advantage into the final frame.
PELICANS PUSH BACK BIG TIME
You had to know things would get interesting here.
The fourth started with a JJ Reddick ejection after the Pelicans guard picked up his second technical foul in a matter of 30 seconds. And that was just the start of one crazy quarter.
New Orleans quickly gained momentum and trimmed Boston’s lead to three with just under seven minutes left in the game. A Brown triple brought the Celtics’ lead back up to six, but an Ingram and-1 erased that progress in no time.
Ingram didn’t stop there, though, tying things up at 98-all with a beautiful shot from beyond the arc.
Nicolo Melli gave the Pelicans the lead with his own 3-pointer just 30 seconds later.
The teams traded buckets throughout the final four minutes of the game and wound up tied at 104 points apiece with 1:48 to play in regulation. Walker missed the go-ahead 3-pointer roughly a minute later, allowing the Pelicans to quickly collect and draw a foul on the opposite end of the court.
Ball gave New Orleans an one-point lead with his resulting free-throw.
Tatum nailed his go-ahead jumper to put Boston up one, but Williamson took the lead right back for the Pelicans with a key and-1 with 6.9 on the clock.
Tatum came in clutch once again, though, with an easy floater to tie the game at 108 with 0.2 to go.
So, off to overtime they went.
THE END
Things stayed relatively even for most of OT, but New Orleans ultimately prevailed.
Williams kept the Celtics in it late with some more stellar defense, which allowed Boston to capitalize on the transition and take a one-point lead with 1:02 left.
Ingram tied things up with a free throw before turning around and hitting a go-ahead triple thanks to a double-lane violation.
Ingram wasn’t perfect, though, and fouled Brown while the swingman was attempting a 3-pointer of his own. He made all three free throws to make it a two-point game with 16.3 seconds left.
A missed free throw by Josh Hart opened up the door for the C’s, but Boston simply couldn’t finish the job. The Pelicans went on to win 120-115.
PLAY OF THE GAME
AGAIN! AGAIN!
UP NEXT
The Celtics are off to Dallas for Tuesday’s matchup with the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.