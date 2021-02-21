Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows 24-Point Lead, Loses To Pelicans In OT

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

QUICK BOUNCE BACK

Things looked pretty grim early in this one, but the C’s managed to turn things around quickly.

Boston’s defense was shaky to start, allowing New Orleans to open the game with an 11-2 run led by Lonzo Ball.

But the C’s found its groove as the quarter progressed, even taking the lead on a Semi Ojeleye triple with 3:51 left in the first. Brown gave the team a much-needed boost with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Boston extended its lead to five at one point, though New Orleans tied things back up with 49.1 seconds on the clock.

Still, the C’s managed to take a 30-28 lead into the second courtesy of a last-second Nesmith put-back.

BALANCED BALL

Boston’s dominance didn’t fade in the second.

The C’s built a double-figure lead just 2 1/2 minutes in. Their defense looked much better than it did to start the game, which allowed Boston to maintain this lead throughout the quarter.

Tristan Thompson said "nope" to Zion



Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/miaf5GYPEx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 21, 2021

Tatum (17 points five rebounds, one steal) was the one to step up this time.

Aaron Nesmith (seven points, two rebounds, two steals) and Robert Williams (four points, five rebounds) also provided support on both ends of the court.

Perhaps Boston’s biggest accomplishment in the first half was keeping Williamson quiet. The 20-year-old put up just four points and had three of the Pelicans’ 10 first-half turnovers.

Ball and Ingram bolstered New Orleans’ offense with 13 points apiece, while Willy Hernangomez collected an impressive 12 rebounds.

The Celtics entered halftime up 63-47.

NOTHING NEW

Not much changed in the third (or the second half, for that matter).

Boston’s lead hovered around 20 points for much of the quarter thanks to some seamless play on both ends of the court. At one point, the Celtics’ lead sat at 24.

Williams and Brown connected multiple times in Sunday’s contest, but this lob might be the best of them all.

New Orleans did go on a 7-0 run in the latter half of the third, but Nesmith put a stop to it with an And-1.