Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart ‘Unlikely’ To Return Before All-Star Break

Marcus Smart joined the Boston Celtics for their three-game road trip as he continues to rehabilitate his calf injury.

This certainly is a promising sign for both parties. But Adrian Wojnarowski isn’t too sure Smart will be back before the All-Star break.

“I’m told that it is unlikely that he returns before the start of the second half of the season,” Woj said Sunday on “NBA Countdown” ahead of the Celtics’ matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans. “So, that’s seven more games here in the first half of the season.”

As Woj noted, the C’s have missed Smart “tremendously” since he left Boston’s Jan. 30 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with a torn calf, especially on defense.

The Celtics need Smart back as soon as possible, but they don’t want to rush it either.

