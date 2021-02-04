Celtics Wrap: De’Aaron Fox Leads Kings to 116-111 Win

The Boston Celtics dropped yet another close one on Wednesday, falling to 11-9 on their season after a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum led with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to fall just shy of his first career triple-double. But as his potential game-winner didn’t fall and the Kings closed it out 116-111.

De’Aaron Fox (26 points, 11 rebounds), Harrison Barnes (24 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Tyrese Hailburton (21 points) all reached the 20-point threshold, with Buddy Heild adding another 15 points. and11 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and four assists in a quieter night, while Thompson had 17 points in his best game yet as a Celtic.

Here’s how it all went down for Boston against Sacramento:

STARTING FIVE

BENCH BLUES

All five of the Celtics starters got on the board during the opening quarter, and the defense came out solid. Unfortunately, the bench couldn’t produce any offense, literally, in the first.

Tatum got a balanced offensive performance going early with Boston down some ballhandlers, with six points, three assists and three rebounds to get going.

Thompson had six points, too, carrying some momentum from his season-high scoring performance the night prior with six points and four boards in the first.

Brown led the Celtics in the first quarter with nine points.

The Celtics shot 42.1 percent from the field in the first, with the Kings shooting worse at 36.4 percent from the field with Bagley leading them with seven points.

Boston led by as many as nine points in the quarter, but closed it out 26-22.

CAN’T SHAKE THE KINGS

Sacramento shot a little better in the second and actually outscored Boston in the grame 30-25.

Semi Ojeleye got things going offensively for the quiet bench unit, though, with five points in the first quarter

Carsen Edwards knocked down a quick 3-pointer too to give the that unit some energy.

The Kings kept coming at them though, with Harrison Barnes finishing the half with 10 points, De’Aaron Fox adding nine points and seven assists and Marvin Bagley III had nine points and six rebounds.

By the break, Tatum (14 points, six assists, four rebounds), Brown (11 points, two rebounds, two assists) and Thompson (11 points, six rebounds) all had reached double-digit scoring.

But Boston shot just 4-for-17 from deep for a pitiful 23.5 percent in the first half, though they did a good job getting to the line. And with Tatum on the bench, their opponent managed a 9-0 run.