David Pastrnak’s Big Night In Bruins’ OT Win Vs. Flyers Put Him In NHL History

Have yourself a day, David Pastrnak.

The Bruins winger turned in a four-point performance that included a hat trick in Boston’s thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

But it turns out no one in NHL history has done what the 24-year-old did.

Check out these numbers:

Tonight David Pastrnak of the @NHLBruins became the first player in NHL history to …



-have a hat trick

-score the tying goal in the last 15 seconds of the 3rd

-assist on the winning goal in OT



… all in the same game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 4, 2021

In the words of Torey Krug: lol.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that Pastrnak only is playing in his third game this season after missing most of January rehabbing from offseason hip surgery.

Pastrnak has five goals, two assists and 19 shots on goal since returning to game action.

Safe to say he hasn’t missed a beat.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images