Trae Young led the fourth-quarter comeback with a game-high 31 points and 11 assists. Clint Capella finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds himself. Atlanta shot 42 percent from he field and 33 percent from 3-point range.

Boston moved to 15-14 on the season while Atlanta fell to 12-17.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

DOMINATING THE PAINT

The Celtics came out with a much different intensity in the early going, getting out in transition and benefitting from strong shooting while taking a 33-22 lead after the first.

Boston made eight of first 10 shots from the field, doing so on six assists to take a seven-point lead midway through the quarter. The Celtics concluded the quarter shooting 59 percent from the field (13-for-22) on 10 assists and a 20-10 advantage in the paint.

Walker led all scorers with eight points while Brown and Thompson each had seven. Brown also had four first-quarter assists. Tatum (four points) was active defensively with one steal and another forced turnover late in the quarter.

Atlanta shot 30% (7-for-23) from the field in the quarter with Boston blocking four shots.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Walker scored nine of his 20 first-half points within a 40-second stretch and the Celtics stayed hot in taking a 66-41 lead at the break.

The Celtics went on a 17-3 run during a four-minute stretch which gave them a 22-point lead. Walker hit two 3-points and finished on a three-point play during the stretch. Tatum scored 12 first-half points, as well.

Robert Williams was everywhere in the first half. He provided the energy while running rim-to-rim with 10 points, two blocks and two steals. He was a perfect 5-for-5 in nine minutes.

Boston was killing it in transition, too.

The Hawks struggled mightily. Atlanta shot 33% (14-for-43) from the floor with starters John Collins (0-for-7), Kevin Huerter (0-for-5) and Cam Reddish (1-for-6) as well as Danilo Gallinari (0-for-7) not helping.