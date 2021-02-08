Daytona 500: All NASCAR Paint Schemes Revealed So Far

The Daytona 500 almost is here — can you believe it?
The 2021 NASCAR season will kick off Feb. 14, at Daytona International Speedway with “The Great American Race.” The 2021 Daytona 500 will be run with limited fan attendance, ending what was an impressive sellout streak.
With the Cup Series season opener fast approaching, we figured we’d take a look at some of the paint schemes that already have been revealed by drivers and teams set to participate in the Daytona 500. Of course, more paint schemes will be revealed as the race nears.
(H/T: ForTheWin.)
Yeah, we’re excited, too.
As for which (currently revealed) paint scheme is the best, we have to go with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the first car run by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing. The paint scheme is clean in a classic NASCAR sort of way and obviously is inspired by the Chicago Bulls.