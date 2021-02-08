Daytona 500: All NASCAR Paint Schemes Revealed So Far

NESN Logo Sign In

The Daytona 500 almost is here — can you believe it?

The 2021 NASCAR season will kick off Feb. 14, at Daytona International Speedway with “The Great American Race.” The 2021 Daytona 500 will be run with limited fan attendance, ending what was an impressive sellout streak.

With the Cup Series season opener fast approaching, we figured we’d take a look at some of the paint schemes that already have been revealed by drivers and teams set to participate in the Daytona 500. Of course, more paint schemes will be revealed as the race nears.

(H/T: ForTheWin.)

Thankful and excited to kick off the season in this No.5 @NationsGuard Chevy! 👍 https://t.co/j0OvzrE6Dd — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 28, 2021

Light it up, @WilliamByron!



Check out the new-look 2️⃣4️⃣ car hitting the track during the 2021 season! pic.twitter.com/AhV5QZyI2u — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 14, 2021

The No. 4️⃣8️⃣ has a new driver and a fresh look.



Check out @Alex_Bowman's 2021 scheme! 👀 pic.twitter.com/b4TLIupXRO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 15, 2021

A look fit for the champ. See you all at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/Ix7hevUwhH — NAPA KNOW HOW (@NAPAKnowHow) January 19, 2021

We are within 18 days of the #DAYTONA500. Will the Candy Man win the 🏆 this year? @KyleBusch @mmschocolate #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/jVduKmhGOY — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 27, 2021

.@youtheory took me off the pit box & put me back behind the wheel in 2016. It’s a real privilege to announce they’re returning for the best Cup opportunity I’ve ever had. We’re going to give the youtheory ashwagandha hot rod a heck of a run in the Daytona 500!#s7ackingpennies https://t.co/ZwAmi9fTZw — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) January 26, 2021

Take another look at the @KOHLERPower Mustang that @RyanJNewman will pilot at the Daytona 500! pic.twitter.com/lPeAAfddiF — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) January 14, 2021

Daytona time pic.twitter.com/C28L4NqImE — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) February 5, 2021

2021 makes it year 11 together…that’s crazy!



Thanks for the continued loyalty, @DiscountTire. Excited to get this scheme back out there next season. pic.twitter.com/SRhfCcGqEa — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 16, 2020

1⃣7⃣ Days until the @DAYTONA 500🎉



Take a look at the No. 17 @FastenalRacing Ford Mustang that hits the track on February 14th. 😍 pic.twitter.com/o9LqC6Y40s — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) January 28, 2021

It’s very special to have @speedycash and Revolve Finance support me for my first #Daytona500 and throughout my rookie season in the @NASCAR Cup Series! I’m excited to represent them on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/cPHaIjm7IJ — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) January 14, 2021

.@ManenTail and SCR are saddled up to partner again for the 2021 season for multiple races. MnT will kick off this year’s race season at the #Daytona500, where @P1_Houff will whip the #00 around the track.



Who is ready for some #RealHorsePower in this year’s #Daytona500? pic.twitter.com/GttuYw92aG — StarCom Racing (@StarcomRacing) January 19, 2021

Really excited to share that @Verizon will be on both of my Ford Mustangs @DAYTONA!!

To have such a recognizable brand like Verizon on my car is way cool for me. I grew up cheering for Verizon Team Penske racecars, and now I get to drive one. pic.twitter.com/BisAGMM0u9 — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) January 26, 2021

Getting closer to heading down to Florida 😏 You guys like the new scheme this year???@Haas_Automation https://t.co/ScI6lm2RNx pic.twitter.com/NkkKC97dVf — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) February 1, 2021

Yeah, we’re excited, too.

As for which (currently revealed) paint scheme is the best, we have to go with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the first car run by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing. The paint scheme is clean in a classic NASCAR sort of way and obviously is inspired by the Chicago Bulls.

