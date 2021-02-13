Leicester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Perhaps some rest and practice has done Liverpool a world of good.
Liverpool will visit Leicester City on Saturday at King Power Stadium in a Premier League Round 24 game. Liverpool is in fourth place in the Premier League standings, trailing third-place Leicester City by just three points. The outcome of this game will factor into the race for a top-four finish and accompanying spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool hasn’t played since Sunday when it lost to Manchester City 4-1.
Here’s when and how to watch Leicester City-Liverpool in the United States:
When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock