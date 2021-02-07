Julian Edelman Highlights Tom Brady’s Doubters In Super Bowl Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman no longer is Tom Brady’s teammate, but he’s still a staunch supporter of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Edelman has been active on social media throughout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason run, and he continued that trend Super Bowl Sunday. The New England Patriots wide receiver shared a hype video for Brady, which includes a soundbites from a trio of TB12’s most noteworthy doubters: Max Kellerman, Nick Wright and Shannon Sharpe.

Should Brady lead the Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, we’re confident Edelman will be back on Instagram to deliver a congratulatory post for the legendary signal-caller.

