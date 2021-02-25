Kyrie Irving Wants NBA To Change Logo To Feature Kobe Bryant

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving thinks it’s time for the NBA to switch up its logo.

The current emblem, established in 1971, features the silhouette of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West.

But Irving thinks the NBA should honor Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January 2020. So, he took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote the idea.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time this has been suggested either. Fans pushed to change the logo in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend shortly after his death.

A petition on Change.org has garnered more than 3.2 million signatures in the 13 months since Bryant died. And, thanks partly to Irving, that number is increasing.

Bryant was 41.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images