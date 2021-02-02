LeBron James Explains Spat With Courtside Fan During Lakers-Hawks

Tensions rose late in Monday night’s Lakers-Hawks game, but not between two players.

LeBron James found himself in a war of words with a few fans sitting courtside at State Farm Arena. Four fans in total were ejected in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ eventual 107-99 win over Atlanta.

Juliana Carlos, who later was identified via Instagram, took center stage of the incident. Carlos claims she was defending her husband Chris, whose verbal sparring with James ignited the incident.

After the game, James effectively brushed the event off as a non-issue.

“I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out,” James said told reporters. “There was a back-and-forth between two grown men and we said our piece. He said his piece, I said my piece and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece. I don’t think they should have been kicked out, but they might have had a couple drinks, maybe? Probably could have kept it going and it wouldn’t have been about the game no more. The referees did what they had to do. It’s fine.”

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. … I miss that interaction. … We as players need that interaction."



LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Juliana Carlos some time after she was ejected went on Instagram and broke down the incident from her point of view. You can read a transcript of the expletive-laden tirade here.

James also took to social media after the game, albeit with a different tone.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

The Lakers’ tilt with the Hawks marked the final contest of the Purple and Gold’s seven-game road trip. So, for more reasons than one, James probably is excited to get back to LA.

