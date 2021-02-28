LeBron James Insinuates Hypocrisy After Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

For some reason, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the latest person to tell philanthropist and NBA superstar LeBron James to essentially stick to sports.”

The Swede soccer legend Thursday criticized James for participating in politics, and suggested the Los Angeles Lakers star “do what you’re good at.” In other words, “shut up and dribble.”

Ironically, James is quite good at both.

He is fresh off an NBA title, and his charitable endeavors include starting a school for underprivileged youth in his community. And on Friday night, James called out Zlatan for what he feels is some hypocrisy.

“He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said in a postgame press conference Friday. “I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.

“I would never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people, and I preach about equality. Social injustice. Racism. Systematic voter suppression. Things that go on in our community.”

You can hear James’ full comments in the video below:

Talk about a mic drop.

