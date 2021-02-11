Matt Grzelcyk Injured Again, Unlikely To Play Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a tough start to the season for Matt Grzelcyk.

Injured a few times already this season, the Boston Bruins’ second-pairing defenseman and power-play quarterback was hurt once again in Wednesday’s win over the New York Rangers.

It’s unclear how exactly he got hurt, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that Grzelcyk is unlikely to play Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Grzelcyk did not take part in practice Thursday, with Connor Clifton skating in his place.

“Grizz I don’t think will be ready to go tomorrow, so we’ll see. We’ll put him as day-to-day, lower body (injury). Obviously had a tough start to the year, but Clifton most likely will go back into his spot, he did a good job for us when Grizz was out, so that’s what it’ll look like for tomorrow.”

Kevan Miller was absent as well, but it was just a maintenance day for him. With Miller getting the day off, Zboril skated with John Moore and Steven Kampfer.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images