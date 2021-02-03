Bruins Injuries: Promising News On Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk

The Boston Bruins have had a good bit of success this season while piecing the lineup together, but reinforcements might soon be on the way.

Second-pairing defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and second-line left winger Jake DeBrusk have resumed skating in Boston, according to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday.

Grzelcyk suffered a lower-body injury during last Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and has not played in the two games since. Connor Clifton has been playing in his spot.

DeBrusk has been dealing with a lower-body injury of his own, which he sustained two days prior to Grzelcyk’s injury.

Both players are in Boston and won’t be with the team for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins will play the Flyers again Friday, but it seems like neither will be rushed back for that game since the Bruins are about to have four days off due to the postponement of this weekend’s games against the Buffalo Sabres.

