Bruce Cassidy Expects Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk To Return Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are the team to beat at the moment, and they’re about to get even healthier.

Boston is in the midst of a three-game win streak without Ondrej Kase, Jake DeBrusk, Jack Studnicka and Matt Grzelcyk. And while Kase (upper-body) and Studnicka (undisclosed) won’t be available Wednesday, the other two just might.

And that’s certainly reassuring considering Grzelcyk has had a rough start to the 2021 season injury-wise, and with DeBrusk looking like his injury could have been much worse.

After Boston’s thrilling 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, head coach Bruce Cassidy provided some positive updates on the Grzelcyk and DeBrusk.

“It’s my understanding that they’ll be ready to go Wednesday night,” Cassidy said.

As for Kase and Studnicka, the latter is closer to returning than the former. But everyone seems to be trending in the right direction.

The Bruins get bit of a break due to their next two games against the Buffalo Sabres getting postponed due to COVID-19. They’ll travel to New York to take on the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images