MLB Rumors: Felix Hernandez Agrees To Minor-League Deal With Orioles

King Felix reportedly has joined a new team.

Felix Hernandez has agreed to join the Baltimore Orioles on a minor-league deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

He could make $1 million should he make the team.

Hernandez spent 15 seasons with the Seattle Mariners before walking away from the game in 2019. He earned six All-Star nods and the American League Cy Young Award in 2010 in addition to pitching a perfect game in 2012.

The righty signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in Jan. 2020 but opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. He became a free agent in November.