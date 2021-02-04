MLB Rumors: Felix Hernandez Agrees To Minor-League Deal With Orioles

King Felix reportedly has joined a new team.
Felix Hernandez has agreed to join the Baltimore Orioles on a minor-league deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
He could make $1 million should he make the team.
Hernandez spent 15 seasons with the Seattle Mariners before walking away from the game in 2019. He earned six All-Star nods and the American League Cy Young Award in 2010 in addition to pitching a perfect game in 2012.
The righty signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in Jan. 2020 but opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. He became a free agent in November.
We’ll see how much he has left in the tank come springtime.