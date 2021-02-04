NBA All-Star Voting: Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank After First Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been among the NBA’s top players this season, and fans have noticed.

The NBA on Thursday released initial All-Star fan voting results for both conferences. Tatum currently is the fourth leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, while Brown ranks fourth among guards.

Here are the full NBA All-Star voting results as of Thursday, Jan. 4:

The first EAST returns for #NBAAllStar 2021!



Do you agree??



Your vote counts TWICE today for #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T on https://t.co/WChjCTCx5b, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar #FirstNameLastName!



🗳️: https://t.co/2YZJEbQbn7 pic.twitter.com/crqoIJ7B71 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2021

The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2021!



Do you agree??



Your vote counts TWICE today for #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T on https://t.co/WChjCTCx5b, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar #FirstNameLastName!



🗳️: https://t.co/2YZJEbQbn7 pic.twitter.com/idQBKWI0J1 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2021

At this point, it’s unlikely Brown or Tatum crack the starting lineup for the East. Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid likely would be the conference’s starters.

(Also, shame on everyone who voted for Klay Thompson.)

The NBA reportedly plans to host an All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images