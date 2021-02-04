NBA All-Star Voting: Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank After First Returns

Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been among the NBA’s top players this season, and fans have noticed.
The NBA on Thursday released initial All-Star fan voting results for both conferences. Tatum currently is the fourth leading vote-getter among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, while Brown ranks fourth among guards.
Here are the full NBA All-Star voting results as of Thursday, Jan. 4:
At this point, it’s unlikely Brown or Tatum crack the starting lineup for the East. Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid likely would be the conference’s starters.
(Also, shame on everyone who voted for Klay Thompson.)
The NBA reportedly plans to host an All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.