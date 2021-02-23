NBA’s West Dominating East (Again) In Interconference Games, Standings

It’s the Western Conference’s world, and the Eastern Conference is just living in it.
The West currently leads the East 101-75 (57.4%) in interconference games this season.
And if it sticks, this will be the 12th straight season the West has topped the East in this respect, according to Basketball Reference’s Justin Kubatko.
What’s more, it would be the 21st time they’d do so in 22 seasons.
Talk about dominant.
As of Monday, three Western Conference teams — the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers — have better records than the top Eastern Conference team, the Philadelphia 76ers.
Additionally, only four teams in the East have 16-plus wins at the moment, compared to at least eight in the West.
It’ll take quite an effort for the East to turn things around here. But anything is possible.