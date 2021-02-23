NBA’s West Dominating East (Again) In Interconference Games, Standings

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s the Western Conference’s world, and the Eastern Conference is just living in it.

The West currently leads the East 101-75 (57.4%) in interconference games this season.

And if it sticks, this will be the 12th straight season the West has topped the East in this respect, according to Basketball Reference’s Justin Kubatko.

What’s more, it would be the 21st time they’d do so in 22 seasons.

Talk about dominant.