Brad Stevens Believes Aaron Nesmith’s Energy Has Helped Celtics

Aaron Nesmith didn’t see a whole lot of action at first after being drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics. But the rookie now may be figuring out where he fits best.

The Celtics are in the midst of quite a brutal stretch, including blowing a 24-point lead to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.

But Nesmith has been finding his groove with both Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford out with injuries. And head coach Brad Stevens believes the rookie could be beneficial come crunch time.

“Aaron’s energy makes a huge difference and I think it’s really helped us,” Stevens said Monday, via MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I think we’ve got to get to the point where he can be in a closing lineup, potentially, until we’re back full, just because it gives us more space, more ability to spread the floor, more ability to play when teams really attack our best players, to play in that space and get open looks.”

Nesmith only is averaging 4.1 points per game, but if he could provide a crucial role off the bench, especially during the final minutes of the game, he may be able to find just where he fits into this lineup.