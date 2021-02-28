NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the newest Red Sox prospect is very happy to be coming to Boston.

The team announced Saturday it acquired right-handed minor league pitcher Zach Bryant from the Cubs, completing an August trade that saw reliever Josh Osich dealt to Chicago.

It didn’t take long for Bryant to express his excitement, and he took to his personal Twitter account to share a full-circle moment of sorts in his baseball career.

“Thankful for what the Cubs have done for me these last couple years,” the 22-year-old said after the transaction was announced. “But growing up a die hard Sox fan this is a VERY exciting twist to my journey. Excited for what’s to come with Red Sox.”

The product of Jacksonville University, born in Daytona Beach, Fla., Bryant comes to the Red Sox after recording a 1.27 ERA in his first year of professional baseball within the Cubs.

In 12 relief appearances between Rookie-level Arizona League Cubs and Short-A Eugene, Bryant gave up three earned runs and no homers in 21 1/3 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts.

He’ll join the Red Sox as they’re down in Ft. Myers, Fla. for spring training. The team begins its exhibition game schedule on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images