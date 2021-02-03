NFL Rumors: Chiefs Barber Tested Positive For COVID-19 Mid-Haircut With Daniel Kilgore

Imagine being mid-haircut when your barber finds out he tested positive for COVID-19.
Well, that’s reportedly what happened to Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the barber was notified he tested positive for the virus. Both he and Kilgore were wearing masks, but he now must stay home and away from the Chiefs this week.
Schefter also reported that over 20 members of Kansas City were scheduled to get a haircut from the same barber.
Check out the full report:
This certainly isn’t ideal with Super Bowl LV just days away, but it appears the Chiefs acted as fast and as smart as they could once the positive test came back.
At least Kilgore had a good sense of humor about it:
Kansas City will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.