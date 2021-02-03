NFL Rumors: Chiefs Barber Tested Positive For COVID-19 Mid-Haircut With Daniel Kilgore

Imagine being mid-haircut when your barber finds out he tested positive for COVID-19.

Well, that’s reportedly what happened to Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the barber was notified he tested positive for the virus. Both he and Kilgore were wearing masks, but he now must stay home and away from the Chiefs this week.

Schefter also reported that over 20 members of Kansas City were scheduled to get a haircut from the same barber.

Check out the full report: