‘No Evidence Of Impairment’ Found In Tiger Woods’ Car Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle car crash Tuesday that sent him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While there aren’t a slew of details available, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva offered some insight about what possibly could (or could not have) led to the accident.

According to WUSA9’s Darren M. Haynes, the responding officers “did not see any evidence of impairment.”

“He was alive and he was conscious and that is the extent of that. There was no evidence of impairment,” KNX 1070 reported Villaneuva saying.

Woods was arrested for DUI in 2017, and was found to have had five different drugs in his system.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images